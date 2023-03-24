STBX’s 64.52% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.08% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the STBX share is $46.21, that puts it down -1194.4 from that peak though still a striking 61.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $136.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 352.04K shares over the past three months.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) trade information

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) registered a 4.08% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.08% in intraday trading to $3.57 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 64.52%, and it has moved by 22.26% in 30 days. The short interest in Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 176.20% in 2023.

STBX Dividends

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX)’s Major holders

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. insiders own 63.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.32%, with the float percentage being 0.89%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 72523.0 shares (or 0.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44801.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $85121.0.