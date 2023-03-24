Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) Rose 28.25% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 18.86% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s traded shares were 2.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.48% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the RKT share is $11.70, that puts it down -40.62 from that peak though still a striking 28.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.97. The company’s market capitalization is $16.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.19 million shares over the past three months.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) registered a -0.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.48% in intraday trading to $8.32 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.48%, and it has moved by 2.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.60%. The short interest in Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) is 38.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.35 day(s) to cover.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rocket Companies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) shares have gone up 13.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 14.29% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -153.30% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -34.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $773.14 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $993.8 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.67 billion and $1.39 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -71.00% and then drop by -28.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -48.50%. While earnings are projected to return -88.00% in 2023.

RKT Dividends

Rocket Companies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

Rocket Companies Inc. insiders own 4.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.18%, with the float percentage being 74.86%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 310 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.86 million shares (or 8.69% of all shares), a total value of $90.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.6 million shares, is of Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd’s that is approximately 8.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $88.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) shares are Invesco Main Street Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco Main Street Fund owns about 4.95 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $41.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.23 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $26.9 million.