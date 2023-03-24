Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares were 11.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.82% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the RBLX share is $53.88, that puts it down -28.07 from that peak though still a striking 48.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.65. The company’s market capitalization is $26.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.15 million shares over the past three months.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. RBLX has a Sell rating from 7 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) registered a -1.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.82% in intraday trading to $42.07 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.19%, and it has moved by 12.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.71%. The short interest in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) is 27.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.19, which implies a decrease of -7.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, RBLX is trading at a discount of -30.73% off the target high and 66.72% off the low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Roblox Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares have gone up 17.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.71% against 2.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -51.90% this quarter and then drop -40.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $767.02 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $775.1 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $631.21 million and $639.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.50% and then jump by 21.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -85.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 23.63% per annum.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Roblox Corporation insiders own 4.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.68%, with the float percentage being 79.14%. Altos Ventures Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 797 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 78.67 million shares (or 14.21% of all shares), a total value of $3.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.53 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 6.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.62 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $376.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.05 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $338.84 million.