Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE)

During the last session, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.73% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ESTE share is $22.25, that puts it down -82.53 from that peak though still a striking 12.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ESTE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.32.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) trade information

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) registered a -0.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.73% in intraday trading to $12.19 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.84%, and it has moved by -5.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -4.84%. The short interest in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is 10.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.33, which implies an increase of 51.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, ESTE is trading at a discount of -154.31% off the target high and -55.87% off the low.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Earthstone Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) shares have gone down -2.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.12% against -10.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 187.00% this quarter and then jump 56.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 297.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $459.14 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $457.61 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $144.02 million and $196.15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 218.80% and then jump by 133.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 92.10%. While earnings are projected to return 579.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

ESTE Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s Major holders

Earthstone Energy Inc. insiders own 3.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.20%, with the float percentage being 95.31%. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.82 million shares (or 18.80% of all shares), a total value of $282.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.13 million shares, is of Warburg Pincus LLC’s that is approximately 17.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $223.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 4.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.15 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $33.99 million.