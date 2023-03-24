REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE)’s -22.37% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s traded shares were 0.98 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.44% or -$0.02. The company’s market capitalization is $102.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 664.20K shares over the past three months.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. REE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) registered a -4.44% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.44% in intraday trading to $0.29 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.37%, and it has moved by -32.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.34%. The short interest in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is 1.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that REE Automotive Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) shares have gone down -72.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.53% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.20% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15,733.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $950k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $730k by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -628.30% in 2023.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

REE Automotive Ltd. insiders own 17.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.98%, with the float percentage being 29.00%. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.24 million shares (or 7.89% of all shares), a total value of $13.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.49 million shares, is of M&G Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 6.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) shares are ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $65871.0.