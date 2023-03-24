Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: QNCX) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)’s traded shares were 1.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.52% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the QNCX share is $6.80, that puts it down -396.35 from that peak though still a striking 60.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.54. The company’s market capitalization is $50.02M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.32 million shares over the past three months.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 5.00. QNCX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) trade information

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) registered a -5.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.52% in intraday trading to $1.37 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 63.10%, and it has moved by 33.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.72%. The short interest in Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) is 3.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 88.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, QNCX is trading at a discount of -775.91% off the target high and -775.91% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.80%. While earnings are projected to return 49.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.30% per annum.

QNCX Dividends

Quince Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quince Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX)’s Major holders

Quince Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 23.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.98%, with the float percentage being 19.67%. EPIQ Capital Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 1.06 million shares (or 2.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.85 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quince Therapeutics Inc. (QNCX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.71% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.