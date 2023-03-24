Now Is The Time To Buy Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI)

During the last session, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s traded shares were 1.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.64% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the QSI share is $5.42, that puts it down -240.88 from that peak though still a striking 1.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $227.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 714.73K shares over the past three months.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) registered a -3.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.64% in intraday trading to $1.59 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.17%, and it has moved by -17.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.07%. The short interest in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 3.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.16 day(s) to cover.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.80% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 89.90% in 2023.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Quantum-Si incorporated insiders own 28.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.85%, with the float percentage being 54.32%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 142 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.86 million shares (or 9.89% of all shares), a total value of $21.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.35 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $17.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 11.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.80 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.94 million, or about 2.45% of the stock, which is worth about $8.08 million.