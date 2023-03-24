NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NAAS) Rose 10.83% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 35.36% or $1.48. The 52-week high for the NAAS share is $22.45, that puts it down -296.64 from that peak though still a striking 51.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.75. The company’s market capitalization is $946.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 210.89K shares over the past three months.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. NAAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) trade information

NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) registered a 35.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 35.36% in intraday trading to $5.66 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.33%, and it has moved by 10.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.82%. The short interest in NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.50, which implies an increase of 60.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.50 and $14.50 respectively. As a result, NAAS is trading at a discount of -156.18% off the target high and -156.18% off the low.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $55.03 million and $40.34 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.10%.

NAAS Dividends

NaaS Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 13 and May 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS)’s Major holders

NaaS Technology Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.26%, with the float percentage being 0.26%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 81867.0 shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17939.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $76958.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 17939.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $98664.0 market value.