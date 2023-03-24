MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s traded shares were 5.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.62% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the MTC share is $8.29, that puts it down -265.2 from that peak though still a striking 73.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $188.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.11 million shares over the past three months.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

MMTec Inc. (MTC) registered a -4.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.62% in intraday trading to $2.27 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.69%, and it has moved by 208.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.32%. The short interest in MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is 28980.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.58 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -53.80%. While earnings are projected to return -84.40% in 2023.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 22 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

MMTec Inc. insiders own 1.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.23%, with the float percentage being 0.23%. Ayrton Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 91228.0 shares (or 2.91% of all shares), a total value of $0.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50151.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 1.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.11 million.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2683.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6090.0 market value.