Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) At $10.27 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s traded shares were 0.71 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.97% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the LESL share is $21.67, that puts it down -111.0 from that peak though still a striking -2.63% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.54. The company’s market capitalization is $2.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.05 million shares over the past three months.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) registered a -3.97% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.97% in intraday trading to $10.27 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.26%, and it has moved by -21.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.78%. The short interest in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is 28.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.36 day(s) to cover.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Leslie’s Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares have gone down -22.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.68% against 0.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -900.00% this quarter and then jump 2.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $226.65 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $710.58 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $228.07 million and $673.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.60% and then jump by 5.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 28.20% in 2023, the next five years will return 9.70% per annum.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Leslie’s Inc. insiders own 4.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 118.67%, with the float percentage being 124.07%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 370 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 19.87 million shares (or 10.82% of all shares), a total value of $201.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.12 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $153.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 10.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $111.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.66 million, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $57.26 million.