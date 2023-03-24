Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG)’s Stock Is Up 27.74%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.00% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the PHG share is $31.82, that puts it down -95.69 from that peak though still a striking 27.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.75. The company’s market capitalization is $14.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.10 million shares over the past three months.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. PHG has a Sell rating from 6 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) trade information

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) registered a -1.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.00% in intraday trading to $16.26 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.88%, and it has moved by -3.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.84%. The short interest in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) is 3.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.78, which implies an increase of 3.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.78 and $32.61 respectively. As a result, PHG is trading at a discount of -100.55% off the target high and 39.85% off the low.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Koninklijke Philips N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) shares have gone down -1.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.97% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.10%. While earnings are projected to return -375.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.10% per annum.

PHG Dividends

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Koninklijke Philips N.V. is 0.91, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)’s Major holders

Koninklijke Philips N.V. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.96%, with the float percentage being 10.96%. Harris Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20.23 million shares (or 2.28% of all shares), a total value of $311.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.85 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $120.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) shares are Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund and FMI Large Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Wellesley Income Fund owns about 4.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.13 million, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $32.86 million.