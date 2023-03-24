Is U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: USX) Still A Buy After A 259.64% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s traded shares were 2.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.33% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the USX share is $6.03, that puts it down -1.01 from that peak though still a striking 77.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.34. The company’s market capitalization is $333.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 556.05K shares over the past three months.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. USX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) trade information

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) registered a -0.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.33% in intraday trading to $5.97 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 259.64%, and it has moved by 332.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.08%. The short interest in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) is 1.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.58, which implies a decrease of -131.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.15 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, USX is trading at a premium of 49.75% off the target high and 63.99% off the low.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) shares have gone up 141.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.63% against -3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -550.00% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $499.37 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $517.69 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $517.19 million and $553.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.40% and then drop by -6.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.10%. While earnings are projected to return -511.40% in 2023.

USX Dividends

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)’s Major holders

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. insiders own 22.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.25%, with the float percentage being 61.11%. Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 3.1 million shares (or 8.69% of all shares), a total value of $7.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.75 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 2.20% of the stock, which is worth about $1.93 million.