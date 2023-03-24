Is Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.67% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the WTTR share is $9.84, that puts it down -56.69 from that peak though still a striking 12.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.51. The company’s market capitalization is $827.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 787.49K shares over the past three months.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. WTTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) trade information

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) registered a 4.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.67% in intraday trading to $6.28 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.37%, and it has moved by -11.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.38%. The short interest in Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) is 1.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.63, which implies an increase of 46.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, WTTR is trading at a discount of -138.85% off the target high and -3.5% off the low.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Select Energy Services Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) shares have gone down -11.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 102.00% against 44.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 340.00% this quarter and then jump 214.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 82.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $388.78 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $408.45 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $255.13 million and $294.77 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 52.40% and then jump by 38.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.40%. While earnings are projected to return 205.50% in 2023.

WTTR Dividends

Select Energy Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Select Energy Services Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.18 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s Major holders

Select Energy Services Inc. insiders own 14.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.70%, with the float percentage being 74.20%. SCF Partners, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 220 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 11.91 million shares (or 12.14% of all shares), a total value of $110.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.68 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $39.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF owns about 3.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.98 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $13.83 million.