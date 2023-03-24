Is NIO Inc.’s (NYSE: NIO) 9.06% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares were 30.05 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.98% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the NIO share is $24.43, that puts it down -163.54 from that peak though still a striking 13.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.03. The company’s market capitalization is $15.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 46.14 million shares over the past three months.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

NIO Inc. (NIO) registered a 1.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.98% in intraday trading to $9.27 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.06%, and it has moved by -8.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.42%. The short interest in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is 78.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.66 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $92.31, which implies an increase of 89.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.20 and $172.15 respectively. As a result, NIO is trading at a discount of -1757.07% off the target high and -495.47% off the low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NIO Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares have gone down -49.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.05% against -5.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.80%. While earnings are projected to return -32.30% in 2023.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 07 and June 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.92%, with the float percentage being 36.92%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 769 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 121.06 million shares (or 7.95% of all shares), a total value of $1.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $978.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 38.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $493.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.23 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $176.27 million.