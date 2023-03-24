Is Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -8.11% YTD?

During the recent session, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.96, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.28% or -$0.86. The 52-week high for the DELL share is $55.30, that puts it down -49.62 from that peak though still a striking 10.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.90. The company’s market capitalization is $27.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.80 million shares over the past three months.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) trade information

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) registered a -2.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.28% in intraday trading to $36.96 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.70%, and it has moved by -12.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.74%. The short interest in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) is 10.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.47 day(s) to cover.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dell Technologies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) shares have gone up 1.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.22% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -4.10% this quarter and then drop -31.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.67 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.79 billion by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $28 billion and $26.12 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.50% and then drop by -16.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.70%. While earnings are projected to return 113.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.96% per annum.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dell Technologies Inc. is 1.48, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

Dell Technologies Inc. insiders own 3.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.09%, with the float percentage being 84.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 927 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20.92 million shares (or 8.63% of all shares), a total value of $714.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.76 million shares, is of Dodge & Cox Inc’s that is approximately 8.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $675.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 12.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $522.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.59 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $259.26 million.