Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT)

During the recent session, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $130.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.84% or -$5.21. The 52-week high for the HLT share is $167.99, that puts it down -28.77 from that peak though still a striking 16.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $108.41. The company’s market capitalization is $36.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.62 million shares over the past three months.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. HLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.14.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) trade information

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) registered a -3.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.84% in intraday trading to $130.46 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.45%, and it has moved by -10.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.09%. The short interest in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is 4.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $154.88, which implies an increase of 15.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $137.00 and $170.00 respectively. As a result, HLT is trading at a discount of -30.31% off the target high and -5.01% off the low.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) shares have gone up 9.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.36% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.60% this quarter and then jump 17.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.24 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.55 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.72 billion and $2.24 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.90% and then jump by 13.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.10%. While earnings are projected to return 210.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 45.03% per annum.

HLT Dividends

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s Major holders

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.54%, with the float percentage being 100.32%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,058 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 25.83 million shares (or 9.55% of all shares), a total value of $3.12 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.06 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.42 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $986.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.38 million, or about 2.36% of the stock, which is worth about $806.58 million.