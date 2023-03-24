Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NOTE)

During the last session, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)’s traded shares were 35.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 75.00% or $1.02. The 52-week high for the NOTE share is $12.30, that puts it down -416.81 from that peak though still a striking 44.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $310.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 418.45K shares over the past three months.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NOTE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) trade information

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) registered a 75.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 75.00% in intraday trading to $2.38 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 59.73%, and it has moved by -20.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.98%. The short interest in FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) is 1.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.88, which implies an increase of 65.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, NOTE is trading at a discount of -278.15% off the target high and -5.04% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.82 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.62 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -266.50% in 2023.

NOTE Dividends

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NOTE)’s Major holders

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. insiders own 9.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.13%, with the float percentage being 44.28%. Maso Capital Partners Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 57.83 million shares (or 47.61% of all shares), a total value of $368.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.7 million shares, is of Stonehill Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $49.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $2.15 million.