Investing In Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s traded shares were 1.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -16.82% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the UNCY share is $2.87, that puts it down -56.83 from that peak though still a striking 78.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $28.55M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.16 million shares over the past three months.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UNCY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) trade information

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) registered a -16.82% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -16.82% in intraday trading to $1.83 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.28%, and it has moved by 255.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.69%. The short interest in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 77.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, UNCY is trading at a discount of -610.38% off the target high and -173.22% off the low.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) shares have gone up 181.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -41.86% against 7.60.

While earnings are projected to return -327.70% in 2023.

UNCY Dividends

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY)’s Major holders

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 41.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.26%, with the float percentage being 31.16%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.71 million shares (or 4.72% of all shares), a total value of $0.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 76645.0 shares, is of Ayrton Capital LLC’s that is approximately 0.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $45220.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 26109.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18594.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22695.0, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $13390.0.