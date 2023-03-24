If All Goes Well, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Could Shrink By -20.75% Or More

During the last session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.79% or $1.29. The 52-week high for the ACCD share is $19.39, that puts it down -46.34 from that peak though still a striking 65.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.61. The company’s market capitalization is $989.38M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 714.27K shares over the past three months.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ACCD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) registered a 10.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.79% in intraday trading to $13.25 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.99%, and it has moved by 15.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.15%. The short interest in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is 3.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.39, which implies an increase of 1.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, ACCD is trading at a discount of -20.75% off the target high and 24.53% off the low.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accolade Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares have gone up 7.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -354.55% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.70% this quarter and then jump 88.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.56 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $94.44 million by the end of May 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $93.76 million and $85.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.20% and then jump by 10.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -11.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -0.90% per annum.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade Inc. insiders own 2.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.21%, with the float percentage being 84.25%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 228 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.95 million shares (or 8.17% of all shares), a total value of $67.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.94 million shares, is of Brown Advisory Inc.’s that is approximately 8.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $67.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.14 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 2.43% of the stock, which is worth about $20.17 million.