How Will DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Look After It Drops -77.99% From Its Highs?

During the last session, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s traded shares were 1.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.93% or $1.01. The 52-week high for the DOCN share is $63.17, that puts it down -77.99 from that peak though still a striking 34.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.38. The company’s market capitalization is $3.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.50 million shares over the past three months.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) registered a 2.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.93% in intraday trading to $35.49 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.26%, and it has moved by 6.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.27%. The short interest in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) is 8.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.82 day(s) to cover.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares have gone down -13.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.09% against 18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 242.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $161.09 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $168.88 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $119.66 million and $127.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.60% and then jump by 32.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -15.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 52.33% per annum.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. insiders own 29.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.91%, with the float percentage being 79.03%. IA Venture Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 354 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 7.4 million shares (or 7.69% of all shares), a total value of $594.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.4 million shares, is of IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP’s that is approximately 7.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $267.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF owns about 2.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.59 million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $40.49 million.