Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) At $2.28 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares were 4.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.87% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GERN share is $3.84, that puts it down -68.42 from that peak though still a striking 48.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.17. The company’s market capitalization is $910.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.26 million shares over the past three months.

Geron Corporation (GERN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. GERN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Geron Corporation (GERN) registered a -0.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.87% in intraday trading to $2.28 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.96%, and it has moved by -19.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.40%. The short interest in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is 24.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.33, which implies an increase of 57.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, GERN is trading at a discount of -207.02% off the target high and -75.44% off the low.

Geron Corporation (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Geron Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Geron Corporation (GERN) shares have gone down -10.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.41% against 8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.10% this quarter and then drop -42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $90k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $123k and $73k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -26.80% and then jump by 23.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -11.40% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

GERN Dividends

Geron Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Major holders

Geron Corporation insiders own 0.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.79%, with the float percentage being 44.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 243 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 27.26 million shares (or 5.36% of all shares), a total value of $62.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.71 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 3.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $44.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Geron Corporation (GERN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 12.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.13 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $25.37 million.