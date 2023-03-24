FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) On Thursday – Up 16.82 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s traded shares were 1.73 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.42% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the FTCI share is $6.60, that puts it down -208.41 from that peak though still a striking 16.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.78. The company’s market capitalization is $242.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) registered a 5.42% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.42% in intraday trading to $2.14 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.73%, and it has moved by -21.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.25%. The short interest in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is 6.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.47 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FTC Solar Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) shares have gone down -39.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.61% against 22.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 35.30% this quarter and then jump 70.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -55.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.38 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.94 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $101.72 million and $49.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -70.10% and then drop by -17.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 20.70% in 2023.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

FTC Solar Inc. insiders own 57.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.69%, with the float percentage being 79.89%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 131 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.35 million shares (or 5.18% of all shares), a total value of $15.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.18 million shares, is of Hill City Capital, LP’s that is approximately 4.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 4.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.32 million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $3.92 million.