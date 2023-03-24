Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) Investing Potential Is $62.12

During the recent session, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $62.12, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$1.13. The 52-week high for the FTNT share is $71.52, that puts it down -15.13 from that peak though still a striking 31.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.61. The company’s market capitalization is $50.13B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.12 million shares over the past three months.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FTNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) trade information

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) registered a -1.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.79% in intraday trading to $62.12 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.47%, and it has moved by 2.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.37%. The short interest in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is 13.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.10, which implies an increase of 12.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, FTNT is trading at a discount of -36.83% off the target high and 11.46% off the low.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortinet Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) shares have gone up 27.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.49% against 6.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 47.40% this quarter and then jump 29.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2 billion as predicted by 29 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 29 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.27 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $954.8 million and $1.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.60% and then jump by 23.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 58.60%. While earnings are projected to return 46.60% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.97% per annum.

FTNT Dividends

Fortinet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)’s Major holders

Fortinet Inc. insiders own 18.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.23%, with the float percentage being 86.62%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,398 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 67.1 million shares (or 8.59% of all shares), a total value of $3.3 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.74 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.54 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 20.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $983.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.84 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $728.92 million.