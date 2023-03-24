For Risk-Tolerant Investors, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)’s traded shares were 1.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.23% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the EQRX share is $6.05, that puts it down -236.11 from that peak though still a striking -0.56% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.81. The company’s market capitalization is $919.84M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.10 million shares over the past three months.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. EQRX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) registered a -3.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.23% in intraday trading to $1.80 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.20%, and it has moved by -17.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.66%. The short interest in EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) is 13.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.37 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 55.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, EQRX is trading at a discount of -177.78% off the target high and -66.67% off the low.

Statistics show that EQRx Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EQRx Inc. (EQRX) shares have gone down -60.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.57% against 7.60.

While earnings are projected to return -67.30% in 2023.

EQRx Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EQRx Inc. insiders own 10.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.28%, with the float percentage being 80.07%. Alphabet Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 47.55 million shares (or 9.74% of all shares), a total value of $235.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.18 million shares, is of Softbank Group Corporation’s that is approximately 8.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $213.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EQRx Inc. (EQRX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 11.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.95 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.38 million, or about 1.51% of the stock, which is worth about $36.52 million.