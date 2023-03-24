Following Its 52-Week Low, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI)’S Share Price Rose 35.29% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 41.95%

During the recent session, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s traded shares were 0.82 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.06% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the VIRI share is $9.11, that puts it down -2579.41 from that peak though still a striking 35.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $5.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 389.49K shares over the past three months.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VIRI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) registered a 8.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.06% in intraday trading to $0.34 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.41%, and it has moved by 4.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -93.91%. The short interest in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 97.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, VIRI is trading at a discount of -3429.41% off the target high and -3429.41% off the low.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.20% this quarter and then jump 66.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -53.80% in 2023.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

Virios Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 10.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.21%, with the float percentage being 19.33%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 1.32% of all shares), a total value of $91953.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Warberg Asset Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $76100.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84040.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37156.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $8768.0.