Does Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VTYX) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s traded shares were 1.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.28% or -$1.24. The 52-week high for the VTYX share is $47.25, that puts it down -29.42 from that peak though still a striking 72.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.15. The company’s market capitalization is $2.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 733.38K shares over the past three months.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. VTYX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.61.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) registered a -3.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.28% in intraday trading to $36.51 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.52%, and it has moved by -14.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 254.12%. The short interest in Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 4.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $57.50, which implies an increase of 36.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $77.00 respectively. As a result, VTYX is trading at a discount of -110.9% off the target high and -23.25% off the low.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ventyx Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) shares have gone up 1.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.08% against 8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -69.40% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -193.90% in 2023.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. insiders own 3.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.47%, with the float percentage being 93.10%. venBio Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 167 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 5.01 million shares (or 8.85% of all shares), a total value of $174.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.31 million shares, is of Third Point, LLC’s that is approximately 7.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $150.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.8 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $25.89 million.