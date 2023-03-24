Does PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Still Look Attractive After A 0.22% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s traded shares were 1.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.68% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the PD share is $38.75, that puts it down -21.02 from that peak though still a striking 39.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.51. The company’s market capitalization is $2.87B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) registered a 1.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.68% in intraday trading to $32.02 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.22%, and it has moved by 8.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.35%. The short interest in PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) is 6.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.63, which implies an increase of 7.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, PD is trading at a discount of -21.8% off the target high and 6.31% off the low.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PagerDuty Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PagerDuty Inc. (PD) shares have gone up 37.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 557.14% against 18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 150.00% this quarter and then jump 175.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $98.84 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $104.82 million by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $78.51 million and $85.37 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 25.90% and then jump by 22.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -46.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 31 and June 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

PagerDuty Inc. insiders own 8.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.63%, with the float percentage being 96.97%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 296 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 10.1 million shares (or 11.22% of all shares), a total value of $268.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.18 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $188.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PagerDuty Inc. (PD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 7.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $205.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.95 million, or about 3.28% of the stock, which is worth about $73.58 million.