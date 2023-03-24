Does Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE: BXP) Still Look Attractive After A -7.73% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.46% or -$0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $7.78B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. BXP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) trade information

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) registered a -0.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.46% in intraday trading to $47.15 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.73%, and it has moved by -31.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.75%. The short interest in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) is 4.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $71.50, which implies an increase of 34.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $53.00 and $90.00 respectively. As a result, BXP is trading at a discount of -90.88% off the target high and -12.41% off the low.

Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Boston Properties Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) shares have gone down -39.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.65% against -4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.00% this quarter and then drop -57.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $766.77 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $775.5 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $754.31 million and $773.93 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.70% and then jump by 0.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.00%. While earnings are projected to return 70.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

BXP Dividends

Boston Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 01 and May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Boston Properties Inc. is 3.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP)’s Major holders

Boston Properties Inc. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.88%, with the float percentage being 101.06%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 853 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 23.53 million shares (or 15.01% of all shares), a total value of $1.76 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.15 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 6.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $490.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.2 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $314.95 million.