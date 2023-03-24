Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Is Up 66.44% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -24.67% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.28% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the DAWN share is $28.35, that puts it down -74.89 from that peak though still a striking 66.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.44. The company’s market capitalization is $1.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 548.29K shares over the past three months.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. DAWN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.57.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) registered a -1.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.28% in intraday trading to $16.21 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.29%, and it has moved by -12.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.87%. The short interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) is 5.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.33, which implies an increase of 62.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34.00 and $64.00 respectively. As a result, DAWN is trading at a discount of -294.82% off the target high and -109.75% off the low.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) shares have gone down -8.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -14.75% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -58.30% this quarter and then drop -18.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 53.00% in 2023.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s Major holders

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 29.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.88%, with the float percentage being 108.94%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 155 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.79 million shares (or 11.95% of all shares), a total value of $176.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.17 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 11.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $163.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $23.35 million.