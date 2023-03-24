Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s traded shares were 0.79 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CVT share is $8.40, that puts it down -0.48 from that peak though still a striking 60.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.30. The company’s market capitalization is $4.08B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.32 million shares over the past three months.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. CVT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) trade information

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.24% in intraday trading to $8.36 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.24%, and it has moved by 9.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.07%. The short interest in Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) is 1.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.06 day(s) to cover.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cvent Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) shares have gone up 52.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 261.54% against 17.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $169.67 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $163.64 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $144.65 million and $137.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.30% and then jump by 19.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -1.50% in 2023.

CVT Dividends

Cvent Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s Major holders

Cvent Holding Corp. insiders own 3.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.15%, with the float percentage being 98.00%. Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 397.75 million shares (or 81.52% of all shares), a total value of $2.09 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.55 million shares, is of Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC’s that is approximately 2.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $65.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 8.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.94 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $16.46 million.