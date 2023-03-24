Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO)’s Stock Is Down -38.24% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s traded shares were 1.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.75% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the CRDO share is $19.46, that puts it down -136.74 from that peak though still a striking 4.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.84. The company’s market capitalization is $1.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.40 million shares over the past three months.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) registered a 2.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.75% in intraday trading to $8.22 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.12%, and it has moved by -17.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.24%. The short interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) is 8.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.49 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) shares have gone down -30.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 150.00% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 98.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.09 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $58.29 million by the end of Apr 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.8 million and $37.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 73.20% and then jump by 55.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -27.60% in 2023.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd insiders own 28.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.99%, with the float percentage being 68.19%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 12.75 million shares (or 8.69% of all shares), a total value of $140.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.75 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 5.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $96.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II (BSTZ). Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 8.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $109.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.85 million, or about 2.62% of the stock, which is worth about $42.37 million.