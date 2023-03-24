Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s traded shares were 2.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.04% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the CFLT share is $44.97, that puts it down -104.41 from that peak though still a striking 25.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.48. The company’s market capitalization is $6.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.78 million shares over the past three months.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. CFLT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) registered a 2.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.04% in intraday trading to $22.00 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.10%, and it has moved by -10.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.13%. The short interest in Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 15.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.76 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.58, which implies an increase of 23.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, CFLT is trading at a discount of -63.64% off the target high and 13.64% off the low.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Confluent Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Confluent Inc. (CFLT) shares have gone down -9.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.45% against 17.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.30% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $167.31 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $181.37 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $126.1 million and $139.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.70% and then jump by 30.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -28.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 45.60% per annum.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on January 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Confluent Inc. insiders own 6.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.69%, with the float percentage being 91.69%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 330 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 14.68 million shares (or 8.28% of all shares), a total value of $322.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.0 million shares, is of Altimeter Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 7.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $285.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Confluent Inc. (CFLT) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.36 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $73.92 million.