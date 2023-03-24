Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s traded shares were 1.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.71% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CERS share is $5.95, that puts it down -110.99 from that peak though still a striking 16.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.36. The company’s market capitalization is $504.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) trade information

Cerus Corporation (CERS) registered a 0.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.71% in intraday trading to $2.82 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.41%, and it has moved by -1.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.64%. The short interest in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) is 6.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.75 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Cerus Corporation (CERS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cerus Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cerus Corporation (CERS) shares have gone down -23.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against 14.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $45.96 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.5 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.87 million and $37.44 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.30% and then jump by 8.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.40%. While earnings are projected to return 23.70% in 2023.

CERS Dividends

Cerus Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s Major holders

Cerus Corporation insiders own 3.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.17%, with the float percentage being 82.84%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 246 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 16.07 million shares (or 9.06% of all shares), a total value of $57.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.86 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $57.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cerus Corporation (CERS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 11.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.85 million, or about 4.99% of the stock, which is worth about $32.3 million.