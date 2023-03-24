Boom Or Bust? Where Will ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s traded shares were 1.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.01% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the RNW share is $8.56, that puts it down -94.99 from that peak though still a striking 8.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.03. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 994.93K shares over the past three months.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) registered a -2.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.01% in intraday trading to $4.39 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.77%, and it has moved by -16.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.40%. The short interest in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) is 3.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.61 day(s) to cover.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ReNew Energy Global Plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) shares have gone down -36.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.18% against -3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 91.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $194 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $220.3 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $181 million and $232 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.20% and then drop by -5.00% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -142.40% in 2023.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 12 and June 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

ReNew Energy Global Plc insiders own 15.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.41%, with the float percentage being 91.34%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 76.5 million shares (or 28.32% of all shares), a total value of $460.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.14 million shares, is of Zimmer Partners, Lp’s that is approximately 3.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $61.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 2.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.02 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $11.13 million.