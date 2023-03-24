Boom Or Bust? Where Will Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s traded shares were 1.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.73% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the ESRT share is $10.06, that puts it down -72.85 from that peak though still a striking -3.78% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.04. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. ESRT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) trade information

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) registered a -6.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.73% in intraday trading to $5.82 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.22%, and it has moved by -23.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.03%. The short interest in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) is 12.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.95, which implies an increase of 26.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $9.25 respectively. As a result, ESRT is trading at a discount of -58.93% off the target high and -3.09% off the low.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Empire State Realty Trust Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) shares have gone down -18.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.56% against -4.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $181.27 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $166.34 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $160.33 million and $164.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.10% and then jump by 1.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.00%. While earnings are projected to return 454.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.80% per annum.

ESRT Dividends

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Empire State Realty Trust Inc. is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.41 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)’s Major holders

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.33%, with the float percentage being 100.39%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 283 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 22.17 million shares (or 13.79% of all shares), a total value of $129.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.17 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $82.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund owns about 9.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.42 million, or about 4.00% of the stock, which is worth about $37.37 million.