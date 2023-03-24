Boom Or Bust: Where Does FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the FINV share is $5.92, that puts it down -49.12 from that peak though still a striking 14.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.40. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 918.86K shares over the past three months.

FinVolution Group (FINV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FINV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

FinVolution Group (FINV) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $3.97 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.47%, and it has moved by -25.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.25%. The short interest in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is 1.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.95, which implies an increase of 90.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.05 and $46.27 respectively. As a result, FINV is trading at a discount of -1065.49% off the target high and -782.87% off the low.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.41 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.20%. While earnings are projected to return -7.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 0.12% per annum.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 29 and June 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for FinVolution Group is 0.21, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

FinVolution Group insiders own 21.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.45%, with the float percentage being 51.23%. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 112 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.55 million shares (or 9.77% of all shares), a total value of $78.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.49 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 9.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $70.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FinVolution Group (FINV) shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Income Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 4.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.4 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $20.56 million.