Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE): With The Stock Up 37.32 Percent From Its Lows On Thursday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares were 4.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.10% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the BE share is $31.47, that puts it down -71.97 from that peak though still a striking 37.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.47. The company’s market capitalization is $3.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.39 million shares over the past three months.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. BE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) registered a 3.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.10% in intraday trading to $18.30 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.55%, and it has moved by -18.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.04%. The short interest in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is 17.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.58, which implies an increase of 38.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, BE is trading at a discount of -118.58% off the target high and -14.75% off the low.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bloom Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares have gone down -23.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.80% against -3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.40% this quarter and then jump 90.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $315.26 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $342.79 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $201.04 million and $243.24 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 56.80% and then jump by 40.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.10%. While earnings are projected to return -71.00% in 2023.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Bloom Energy Corporation insiders own 1.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.42%, with the float percentage being 83.80%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 478 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 20.93 million shares (or 11.67% of all shares), a total value of $418.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.71 million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 11.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $414.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 10.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $220.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.26 million, or about 2.93% of the stock, which is worth about $105.19 million.