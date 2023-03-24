BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) Is Likely To Grow By 43.58% Or More

During the last session, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s traded shares were 2.19 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $72.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.38% or -$1.76. The 52-week high for the BILL share is $244.89, that puts it down -239.0 from that peak though still a striking 5.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $68.30. The company’s market capitalization is $8.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.90 million shares over the past three months.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. BILL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) registered a -2.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.38% in intraday trading to $72.24 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.73%, and it has moved by -19.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.51%. The short interest in BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is 9.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $128.03, which implies an increase of 43.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $200.00 respectively. As a result, BILL is trading at a discount of -176.85% off the target high and 23.86% off the low.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BILL Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares have gone down -47.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 529.17% against 18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 400.00% this quarter and then jump 866.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 56.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $247.02 million as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $267.53 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $166.91 million and $200.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.00% and then jump by 33.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -169.10% in 2023.

BILL Dividends

BILL Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

BILL Holdings Inc. insiders own 3.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.74%, with the float percentage being 101.73%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 704 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.39 million shares (or 9.77% of all shares), a total value of $1.38 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.09 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.2 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $393.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.84 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $309.49 million.