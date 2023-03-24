As The Stock Falls By -3.53% Year-To-Date, Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2023

During the last session, Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)’s traded shares were 3.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 39.09% or $2.15. The 52-week high for the AMPX share is $26.01, that puts it down -240.0 from that peak though still a striking 45.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.15. The company’s market capitalization is $701.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 69990.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 84.63K shares over the past three months.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AMPX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) registered a 39.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 39.09% in intraday trading to $7.65 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 54.86%, and it has moved by 22.60% in 30 days. The short interest in Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 45.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, AMPX is trading at a discount of -83.01% off the target high and -83.01% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $840k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.45 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -33.40% in 2023.

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders

Amprius Technologies Inc. insiders own 81.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.05%, with the float percentage being 11.36%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 18 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 1.20% of all shares), a total value of $9.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 100000.0 shares, is of KPCB XIV Associates, LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.79 million.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 0.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.48 million market value.