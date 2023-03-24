Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s traded shares were 1.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.20% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ALLO share is $17.49, that puts it down -246.34 from that peak though still a striking 0.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.00. The company’s market capitalization is $732.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) registered a 0.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.20% in intraday trading to $5.05 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.35%, and it has moved by -24.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.30%. The short interest in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) is 36.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 24.77 day(s) to cover.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares have gone down -56.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.60% against 8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.90% this quarter and then drop -17.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -87.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10k as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $61k and $86k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -83.60% and then drop by -88.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -22.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

ALLO Dividends

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 29.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.19%, with the float percentage being 112.64%. TPG GP A, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 18.72 million shares (or 12.95% of all shares), a total value of $94.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.17 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $46.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 7.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.31 million, or about 3.68% of the stock, which is worth about $26.82 million.