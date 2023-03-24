After A 2.27% Jump In The Last Week, Does Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s traded shares were 1.04 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.10% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the IMMP share is $3.45, that puts it down -91.67 from that peak though still a striking 18.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.47. The company’s market capitalization is $164.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 56010.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 118.03K shares over the past three months.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. IMMP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Immutep Limited (IMMP) registered a -1.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.10% in intraday trading to $1.80 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.27%, and it has moved by 2.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.75%. The short interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is 0.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.79, which implies an increase of 76.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.61 and $8.30 respectively. As a result, IMMP is trading at a discount of -361.11% off the target high and -267.22% off the low.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immutep Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immutep Limited (IMMP) shares have gone down -2.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.74% against 8.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 475.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.82 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.82 million by the end of Mar 2016. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $316.44k and $316.44k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 475.20% and then jump by 475.20% in the coming quarter.

IMMP Dividends

Immutep Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Immutep Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.07%, with the float percentage being 11.07%. Oracle Investment Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.56 million shares (or 1.77% of all shares), a total value of $2.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.07 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 1.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immutep Limited (IMMP) shares are Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and DFA International Vector Equity Port. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 65834.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20551.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $36786.0.