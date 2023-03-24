AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Rose 23.29% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Rise 7.35%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.34% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the ACIU share is $4.84, that puts it down -121.0 from that peak though still a striking 23.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.68. The company’s market capitalization is $191.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 57610.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 167.96K shares over the past three months.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. ACIU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

AC Immune SA (ACIU) registered a 2.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.34% in intraday trading to $2.19 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.19%, and it has moved by -6.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.10%. The short interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) is 0.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.93, which implies an increase of 77.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.53 and $14.88 respectively. As a result, ACIU is trading at a discount of -579.45% off the target high and -198.17% off the low.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AC Immune SA has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares have gone down -8.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.36% against 8.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.90% this quarter and then drop -8.30% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.74 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -47.00%. While earnings are projected to return -13.10% in 2023.

ACIU Dividends

AC Immune SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

AC Immune SA insiders own 52.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.70%, with the float percentage being 39.01%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.43 million shares (or 8.89% of all shares), a total value of $23.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.98 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 2.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF owns about 57630.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37118.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $94650.0.