A Quick Glance At Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) Stock: It Is up 41.6% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 42.68 Percent

During the last session, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s traded shares were 1.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the OSCR share is $10.52, that puts it down -199.72 from that peak though still a striking 41.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.05. The company’s market capitalization is $768.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 million shares over the past three months.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. OSCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.28% in intraday trading to $3.51 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.03%, and it has moved by -33.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.74%. The short interest in Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) is 7.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.33, which implies an increase of 34.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.25 and $6.75 respectively. As a result, OSCR is trading at a discount of -92.31% off the target high and 7.41% off the low.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oscar Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) shares have gone down -34.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 44.56% against 14.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 108.30% this quarter and then jump 52.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.1 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.18 billion by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $972.76 million and $1.02 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.70% and then jump by 15.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 10.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 75.90% per annum.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Oscar Health Inc. insiders own 1.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.22%, with the float percentage being 79.19%. Alphabet Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 24.04 million shares (or 13.38% of all shares), a total value of $119.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.46 million shares, is of General Catalyst Group Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $72.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) shares are Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund owns about 11.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $55.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.94 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $19.64 million.