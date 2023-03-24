A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT), As It Continued To Fall -21.88% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.51% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the VXRT share is $5.32, that puts it down -609.33 from that peak though still a striking 6.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $100.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.81 million shares over the past three months.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) registered a 1.51% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.51% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.97%, and it has moved by -17.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.56%. The short interest in Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) is 22.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.28 day(s) to cover.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vaxart Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) shares have gone down -65.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.33% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -35.30% this quarter and then drop -35.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $670k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.4 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $74k and $85k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 805.40% and then jump by 2,723.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -35.45%. While earnings are projected to return -43.10% in 2023.

VXRT Dividends

Vaxart Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Vaxart Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.05%, with the float percentage being 30.32%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 14.07 million shares (or 10.72% of all shares), a total value of $30.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $19.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.04 million, or about 2.32% of the stock, which is worth about $2.92 million.