A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS), As It Continued To Fall -31.50% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s traded shares were 5.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.23% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the TOPS share is $22.20, that puts it down -2451.72 from that peak though still a striking 13.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $17.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.31 million shares over the past three months.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) registered a 2.23% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.23% in intraday trading to $0.87 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.87%, and it has moved by 11.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.93%. The short interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 71.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, TOPS is trading at a discount of -244.83% off the target high and -244.83% off the low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 43.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -52.96%. While earnings are projected to return 87.60% in 2023.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Top Ships Inc. insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.36%, with the float percentage being 0.36%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 26678.0 shares (or 0.75% of all shares), a total value of $81101.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8397.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $25526.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2022 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Series owns about 14846.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69627.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2008.0, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $6064.0.