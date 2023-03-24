During the last session, 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s traded shares were 1.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. The 52-week high for the EGHT share is $13.48, that puts it down -245.64 from that peak though still a striking 26.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.87. The company’s market capitalization is $497.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.72 million shares over the past three months.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. EGHT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.07%, and it has moved by -34.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.47%. The short interest in 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is 16.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.83, which implies an increase of 33.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, EGHT is trading at a discount of -79.49% off the target high and -15.38% off the low.

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 8×8 Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) shares have gone up 3.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 275.00% against 18.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $185.46 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $189.71 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $181.37 million and $187.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.30% and then jump by 1.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.92%. While earnings are projected to return 1.20% in 2023.

EGHT Dividends

8×8 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders

8×8 Inc. insiders own 3.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.49%, with the float percentage being 113.32%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 280 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 19.74 million shares (or 17.68% of all shares), a total value of $68.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.22 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 17.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 8.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.64 million, or about 5.05% of the stock, which is worth about $23.87 million.