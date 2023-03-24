22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Is Worth Evaluating At $0.72

During the last session, 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s traded shares were 2.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.42% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the XXII share is $2.70, that puts it down -275.0 from that peak though still a striking -12.5% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $158.72M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.07 million shares over the past three months.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. XXII has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) registered a -11.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.42% in intraday trading to $0.72 this Thursday, 03/23/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.17%, and it has moved by -24.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.55%. The short interest in 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) is 15.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.30, which implies an increase of 86.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $8.50 respectively. As a result, XXII is trading at a discount of -1080.56% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 22nd Century Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) shares have gone down -30.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.58% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 105.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.57 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.66 million by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.96 million and $9.04 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 158.40% and then jump by 139.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.20%. While earnings are projected to return -48.60% in 2023.

XXII Dividends

22nd Century Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 03 and May 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII)’s Major holders

22nd Century Group Inc. insiders own 2.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.32%, with the float percentage being 21.89%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 10.46 million shares (or 4.86% of all shares), a total value of $9.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.75 million, or about 1.74% of the stock, which is worth about $3.46 million.