Will Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the recent session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.30% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the JMIA share is $12.53, that puts it down -282.01 from that peak though still a striking 14.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.79. The company’s market capitalization is $313.61M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.35 million shares over the past three months.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. JMIA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

From Robots to Self-Driving Cars: 5 AI Stocks to Consider for Your Portfolio



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here and it's about to change everything we know about everything. With the global market for AI projected to grow from $137 billion in 2022 to over $1.81 trillion by 2030, there's never been a better time to invest in this burgeoning industry. That's why we've compiled a list of the Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023. These companies are at the forefront of the AI revolution, and have the potential to deliver huge returns to investors like you.



Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023". Sponsored

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) registered a 4.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.30% in intraday trading to $3.28 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.97%, and it has moved by -5.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.41%. The short interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) is 7.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 18.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, JMIA is trading at a discount of -52.44% off the target high and 8.54% off the low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 83.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.32 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.49 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $40.24 million and $42.66 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.50% and then jump by 18.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.30%. While earnings are projected to return -4.80% in 2023.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Jumia Technologies AG insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.84%, with the float percentage being 22.84%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 9.38 million shares (or 9.39% of all shares), a total value of $30.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.2 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 2.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $12.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 6.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.8 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $2.77 million.