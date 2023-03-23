Will Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.70% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the ENSC share is $33.00, that puts it down -6500.0 from that peak though still a striking 8.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $12.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.39 million shares over the past three months.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) registered a -8.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.70% in intraday trading to $0.50 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.21%, and it has moved by -11.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.74%. The short interest in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) is 0.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.83, which implies an increase of 91.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.65 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ENSC is trading at a discount of -1500.0% off the target high and -630.0% off the low.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ensysce Biosciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) shares have gone down -89.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 71.11% against 8.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.54 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $720k by the end of Mar 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.64 million and $603k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.80% and then jump by 19.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 978.50% in 2023.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. insiders own 5.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.10%, with the float percentage being 20.27%. HG Vora Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 1.07% of all shares), a total value of $0.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15791.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $67901.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 7519.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32331.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8272.0, or about 0.07% of the stock, which is worth about $35569.0.