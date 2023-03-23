What Will Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Be Like After It Drops -2355.56% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares were 14.57 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.83% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the PBTS share is $2.21, that puts it down -2355.56 from that peak though still a striking 11.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $21.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.71 million shares over the past three months.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PBTS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) registered a -8.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.83% in intraday trading to $0.09 this Wednesday, 03/22/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.26%, and it has moved by 2.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.57%. The short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 5.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 98.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, PBTS is trading at a discount of -7677.78% off the target high and -7677.78% off the low.

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in April. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. insiders own 71.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.62%, with the float percentage being 2.20%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $52582.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10276.0.

Data provided on Nov 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 44173.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6007.0 market value.